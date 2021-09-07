Fire damages mosque, other structures in Srinagar

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A mosque also housing a seminary besides several other shops were damaged in a blaze erupting on Tuesday morning in Akalmir locality in Khanyar area of central-Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Eyewitnesses told GNS that soon after the fire broke out, locals rushed to the spot bring the flames under control. However the raging flames could not controlled with limited resources available with them. The flames briskly spread, causing substantial damage to several structures, they said.

The fire according to them damaged the mosque, a seminary Madrasa Misba-ur-Rashid besides a residential house and several shops.

Alleging the F&ES of a sloppy approach, they said that despite timely intimation, the department reached late to the spot. “Had they reached on time, the damage could have been averted”, they said.

Meanwhile Deputy Director Fire and Emergency Services Bashir Ahmad Shah while talking to GNS said that it became somewhat difficult to contain the fire owing to its congestion besides the houses built of wood.

“We had sent some ten to twelve vehicles of fire squad for rescue, however with many houses mainly built of wood and congestion in space, it became difficult to contain the fire”, the official said.

“Upper portion of a mosque and a residential house received damage in the mishap”, he said adding the water used to douse off the flames may have caused damage to the shops.”

Two members of our fire squad also received minor injuries, however all of them are out of danger, he said identifying the duo as Sajad Ahmad and Rafiq Ahmad.

When asked about the cause of fire, Deputy Director said that it primarily seems an accidental case and that they are ascertaining the actual cause of fire.