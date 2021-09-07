More than $ 2 million allocated to Karbala to provide services during Arbaeen ceremony

SHAFAQNA- A spokesman for the Iraqi cabinet announced the allocation of 3 billion dinars to Karbala to provide services for the Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony.

Hassan Nazim, spokesman for the cabinet, told a news conference this afternoon (Tuesday) after a weekly cabinet meeting that the Prime Minister of his country, Mustafa al-Kazemi, emphasized his support for the Independent High Electoral Commission until the last day of the current government.

Emphasizing that the Iraqi government will continue to work to strengthen confidence in the country’s early parliamentary elections next month and to create the right atmosphere for them to be held, Nazim said: “The High Electoral Commission has the right to use the staff it needs to hold Elections.”

An Iraqi government spokesman said al-Kazemi had ordered this year’s budget law to include funds for the general population census, adding that the cabinet had also authorized the Ministry of Housing to contract for a seawater desalination project in the southern coastal province of Basra.

Nazim also announced that in today’s meeting of the Iraqi cabinet, the amount of three billion dinars (more than two million and 55 thousand dollars) was allocated to Karbala to provide services in the Arbaeen ceremony.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English