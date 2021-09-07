Detainee Mohammad Nas dies after five Months in ICU

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society mourned on Monday (September 6, 2021) former detainee Mohammad Nas and said that he is deemed a martyr.

Al-Wefaq said that the Bahraini regime “forcibly released martyr Nas a few months ago, after his health deteriorated and it was impossible to save his life after the deliberate political medical negligence where he spent the last period of his detention, about 5 months in the ICU room due to Coronavirus complications which he contracted while in prison, especially that he suffers from chronic Sickle Cell Anemia which worsened his health situation, in the light of receiving the minimum required medical care.”

Martyr Mohammad Nas is the fourth victim, among prisoners of conscience, who passes away as a result of medical negligence due to Coronavirus complications which they got infected with in the Bahraini regime prisons.

Al-Wefaq has already warned that the policy of slow killing of political prisoners and releasing them dead bodies from prison is a very serious transgression which the regime bears its consequences.

The society called for the immediate release of all political prisoners and dealing with all the effects, irregularities, crimes and violations left by the crisis.

Martyr Nas is from Muharraq. He is an orphan and has one sister.