UK: Bradford Muslims to launch free market to promote self employment

SHAFAQNA- In order to promote self-employment and help struggling economy, Bradford Central Mosque will host a free market with no fees for traders or visitors in its car park next Saturday, September 11.

Open Trade Network is aiming to encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship by creating a free market with no fees for traders or visitors.

Long months of pandemic lockdown and restrictions have put heavy loads on many families struggling to make ends meet. Rahima Brandt and Jamal Sealey started the first free markets in Norwich while working together in a Ramadan soup kitchen in May 2020.

After the success of these markets in Norwich, a group of volunteers, led by Bashir Lund, wanted to build on this in their community , Aboutislam reported.

“By providing a free space to sell from, we hope to inspire, encourage and empower people to become creative producers and simultaneously provide people with good products at affordable prices,” Bashir said.

The population of Bradford is ethnically and religiously diverse. The largest religious group in Bradford is Christian (45.9% of the population). Nearly one quarter of the population (24.7%) are Muslim. Islam encourages Muslims to treat their neighbors in a gentle way that reflects the true and genuine spirit of Islam as exemplified in its tolerant aspect especially with people of other faiths.

It makes no difference whether the neighbors are Muslim or non-Muslim. This falls in line with what the Muslim community across the UK have been doing since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.