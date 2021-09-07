Taliban forms a government / Mullah Mohammad Hassan becomes PM

SHAFAQNA- The Afghan Taliban today (Tuesday) announced the names of the people who will be in the interim government.

The group has elected Mullah Mohammad Hassan as acting Prime Minister and Mullah Ghani as his deputy.

According to the report, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference in Kabul that the decision to appoint Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund as acting Prime Minister in the new Afghan government and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as deputy prime minister has been taken.

Mujahid also named Sirajuddin Yaghoub as acting foreign minister, Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai as deputy foreign minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani as acting interior minister and Mullah Yaghoub Mujahid as acting defense minister.

He also announced the appointment of Abdul Haq Wasiq as head of the intelligence service, Mohammad Idris as head of the Central Bank, Hedayatullah Badri as minister of finance, and Sheikhullah Munir as minister of education.

A Taliban spokesman said that the composition was temporary and not permanent, and that officials from other ministries would be announced soon.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English