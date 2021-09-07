The Arrival of Ahle Bayt (a.s.) at the Moment of Death

SHAFAQNA-

It is mentioned in many traditions that the Holy Prophet and Ali bin Abi Talib and, according to some narrations, even the Holy five (Panjetan), and also all the fourteen Infallibles (a.s.) arrive at the head of the dying person. (More about their radiant faces and appearances will be mentioned henceforth).

One of the companions of Imam Reza (a.s.) was on deathbed. The Holy Imam went to him and stood near his head. That man had closed his eyes at his last moments. Yet he said once, “At present the Holy Prophet (s.a.w.s.) and Amirul Mo-mineen, Siddiqa Fatima Zahra, Imam Hasan, Imam Husain and all the Holy Imams right upto Imam Kazim (a.s.) have arrived here and I am getting the honour of seeing their Holy faces,” and added, “0 Sir! Your honour’s radiant face is also visible to me here.” 1

In short, it is agreed that every person sees the Ahle Bayt (a.s.) at the time of his or her death and derives happiness in proportion to his or her love and respect for them.

According to a famous tradition narrated by Harith Hamadani, Amirul Mo-mineen (a.s.) said, “Everyone sees me on his or her death bed and will do so in future also, be he a believer or an unbeliever. 2

Of course what is significantly important is that, for the faithful, the visit of Ali (a.s.) will be a bounty because the handsome face of the Imam is the sweetest pleasure for the faithful, whereas, for an unbeliever, his frowning face will be showing God’s terrible anger. 3

____________

1 Biharul Anwar, Vol.3.

2 Biharul Anwar, Vol.3.

3 Ziyarat no. 6 of Amirul Mo-mineen.

Adapted from the book: “The Hereafter (Ma’aad)” by: “Ayatullah Dastghaib Shiraazi”