Is it allowed to take objects from religious places? Ayatollah Mazaheri’s answer

SHAFAQNA – Ayatollah Mazaheri answered questions about taking/removing objects from religious places.

Question: What is the ruling on taking various objects such as vase, flag, stone, and soil from sacred religious places and mourning gatherings for blessing? Who should we ask for permission?

Ayatollah Mazaheri: Taking (objects) without permission is not allowed and must ask permission from the relevant authorities like custodians or similar to them; except like soil which has no value. Of course taking soil from places like Baqi (cemetery) which is considered to be inappropriate for Shia Islam is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA