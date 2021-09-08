Date :Wednesday, September 8th, 2021 | Time : 10:08 |ID: 229763 | Print

What happens if the husband does not comply with the conditions of Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about conditions of Nikah.

Question: At Nikah ceremony I set conditions for my husband to buy a house for me and my dowry (Mahr) be fourteen gold coins, but he did not comply with the conditions. Can I terminate the Nikah?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever the husband defies the agreement, the wife cannot terminate the Nikah, because there are specific items/cases for terminating Nikah. Therefore, it is necessary to refer to the court of law and ask for your right.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *