What happens if the husband does not comply with the conditions of Nikah? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about conditions of Nikah.
Question: At Nikah ceremony I set conditions for my husband to buy a house for me and my dowry (Mahr) be fourteen gold coins, but he did not comply with the conditions. Can I terminate the Nikah?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: Whenever the husband defies the agreement, the wife cannot terminate the Nikah, because there are specific items/cases for terminating Nikah. Therefore, it is necessary to refer to the court of law and ask for your right.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
