New Quran schools to open in Yemen’s capital

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Municipality of Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, announced that new Quran schools will start their activities in the city in the coming school year.

According to saba.ye, website, Abdullah Saminah, director of the Holy Quran Office of the municipality’s Training Center, and Hani Jahzar, head of the Quranic Education Center of Al-Safiyah, said that Quran teaching will begin at Abdullah ibn Hudhaifah School and Al-Noor Center for the Visually Impaired in Al-Safiyah region soon.

Saminah stressed the importance of the establishment of modern schools for teaching Quran and strengthening religious identity among children and teenagers.

He said that Quranic teachings help protect children. Many Yemeni parents have encouraged their children to attend the new Quran schools.