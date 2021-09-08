Saudi Arabia’s Hajj Ministry raises the number of daily Umrah pilgrims to 70,000

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Saudi Arabia’s Hajj and Umrah Ministry raised the number of daily Umrah pilgrims to 70,000, Saudi sources were quoted as saying on Wednesday.

The pilgrims can sign up for Umrah and get their permit after 15 days of the last umrah, said the ministry.

The Eatmarna App for pilgrims, that signs up pilgrims for their Umrah appointments, will not roll out more than one permit at a time and the permits are needed to enter the mosque, the ministry said.

Little less than a month ago, the first carriage of foreign pilgrims reached Saudi Arabia as the Umrah began internationally for this year with Nigerians being the earliest to land in the region deemed most holy for Muslims.

The Hajj and Umrah Ministry of the Kingdom confirmed the pilgrims from Nigeria landed at 9.00 pm on August 13, at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz Airport. They became the first pilgrims of the year.

It will be the housing companies to receive Umrah pilgrims from the airport and hotels and supervise their entry to the Grand Mosque. “They are ready,” a member of the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri said.