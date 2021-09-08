Advertorial Reportage- Everything you need to know about Iranian raisins:

What are Raisins?

Raisins are products made by drying grapes, which have many fans worldwide due to their unique properties and benefits. It is very beneficial and valuable for the body so that these products are one of the most important dried fruits.

History of Raisins

The raisins were first obtained from a grape that was cultivated in Iran about 2000 BC, mentioned in the Bible and the Qur’an. Iran, Turkey and Greece were the leading producers of raisins until the twentieth century. In the mid-20th century, the United States and Australia were the second largest producers of raisins in the world. Iran is one of the largest producers of raisins globally, and the Iranian raisins have the highest volume of production and exports in the world.

Benefits of Raisins

Raisins are one of the leading and most well-known nuts in the world. Most people in different parts of the world are thoroughly familiar with its unique properties and desirable taste, which are in harmony with the taste of most people in the world.

The presence of fiber in raisins helps the food move quickly through the intestine by liquid absorption, which helps treat constipation and reduces the risk of colon cancer. The presence of minerals such as iron, copper and some chemicals can help treat anemia and Hematopoiesis. The existing calcium in raisins helps strengthen tooth enamel and protect teeth from erosion and fractures.

Iranian Raisins Types:

According to Iran’s climate and geographical location, different types of grapes are cultivated in this country; depending on the region, different kinds of grapes are produced in terms of color and size. One of the main reasons for the Iranian raisins’ diversity is the type of processing. In Iran, several methods are used in raisins processing. These parameters have caused Iranian raisins to have a wide variety in the world. The most well-known and trading types of exporting raisins in Iran, which are globally known, are mentioned as follows:

Golden Raisins

This product is obtained from seedless grapes, which are primarily cultivated in Azerbaijan province and Urmia. Harvest time for seedless grapes is late September. For processing golden raisins, the harvested grapes clusters are soaked in an additive solution (including potassium carbonate, Australian water and oil) and hung from vertical pillars away from sunlight. Then put in sulfur fumigation (SO2) for 5 to 7 hours, making the grape skin thinner and more transparent. Gradually, their colors turn into a golden yellow color and obtain a sweeter taste. After 10 to 15 days of hanging, the grapes are turned into golden raisins, separated from the pillars, and sent to the processing factory. In the last stage, washing, drying and sorting are done by advanced machines. The final product is placed in the intended containers according to the order, and they are ready to be supplied. This raisin is one of the most popular raisins globally, which has rich properties and unique taste. Every year several thousand tons of this product are exported from Iran to all over the world. Other names for golden raisins include Grape Raisins and California Raisins.

Long Gold Raisins and Long Green Raisins (Gold Kashmari Raisins and Green Kashmari Raisins)

With more than 5 thousand hectares of grape vineyards, Kashmar city is the largest center for producing unique and special long gold raisins and long green raisins in the world. Sometimes, these products are known by the name of cultivation area; kashmari raisins. These raisins are supplied in two types in the world markets. One is long gold raisins, which are yellow and longer than the other Iranian raisins. The different types have the same height but with a green and greenish color, which this color difference is mainly due to their style of processing, and there is no difference in their grape types. They are taken from long-grain Pikami grapes and with HSCODE 08062070 code known as Iranian raisins in the international markets, completely unrivaled in global markets and a unique product. Kashmari raisins are exceptional in terms of high quality, sweetness, and free from soil contamination due to any contact of grape clusters with the soil.

Sultana Raisins

Sultana raisins are produced from seedless grapes and especially seedless raisin grapes of Malayer city. This raisin, like golden raisins, is soaked in an additive solution to reduce the drying process and dried in direct sunlight. The color of Sultana raisins is often from light brown to dark brown. Raisins themselves have a sweet taste that has its unique customers around the world. The main countries that buy Sultana raisins are the European Union, Russia, China, Ukraine, Arab countries, Iraq and Southeast Asia.

Sun-dried and Shade Dry Raisins

All the cultivated grapes in Iran can be processed in sun-dried or shade dry forms so that after picking the grapes, they are spread in expose to sunlight or away from sunlight in shady places. These methods take a long time that grapes turn into raisins. This processing method and lack of preservatives and industrial catalysts have caused this type to have unique customers globally and are considered organic and natural products.

Mavis Raisins (Jumbo)

The used grapes in Mavis production are Shahani grapes. The main difference between Mavis raisins and other types of raisins is their large size, which is also called Jumbo due to their large size. Large black grape seeds turn into raisins after drying. The best type of Mavis raisins is fat, fleshy, sweet and seedless. One of the leading export criteria for Mavis raisins is their size and the number of their impurities. The more oversized and homogeneous they are, the higher the quality.

Conclusion

Iran is one of the leading raisins manufacturers in the world. Due to this product’s quality, variety, and price compared to competing countries, Iran is an excellent option to buy Iranian raisins. Easy access to eastern and western markets, land and sea shipment, are the significant advantages of bulk Iranian raisins purchasing.

