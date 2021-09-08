Authorities burry martyr Nas in Muharraq, contrary to his family’s will

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Family of martyr Mohammad Nas said that the Bahraini authorities buried the body of their son in Muharraq cemetery on Tuesday (September 7, 2021), contrary to their will.

Detainee Nas died in the hospital yesterday after being admitted to the ICU room five months ago, due to Coronavirus complications which he contracted in prison.

Nas is the fourth victim, among prisoners of conscience, who passes away as a result of getting infected with Coronavirus.

Human rights groups have warned that prisoners would die under these circumstances.

The government has not responded to calls to release detainees and has not provided them with the necessary care to protect them from the deadly epidemic.

Sister of martyr Nas announced via social media outlets that the body of her brother was forcibly buried yesterday evening in Muharraq.

Karana, hometown of the martyr, witnessed a symbolic funeral in which hundreds of citizens took part in protesting against not meeting his family’s demands to bury him there.