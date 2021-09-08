Details of security plan of Baghdad Operations Command for Arbaeen ceremony announces

SHAFAQNA- The Baghdad Operations Command announced the details of its security plan for the Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony.

In an interview with the official Iraqi news agency (INA) this afternoon (Wednesday), Maj. Gen. Ahmed Salim, commander of the Baghdad operation, said about the Arbaeen Hussaini ceremony and the security plan of the command for the ceremony: In the next three weeks, Iraq will witness a large pilgrimage of millions, which is the pilgrimage of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S); The Baghdad Operations Command is preparing for the implementation of the special pilgrimage security plan.

In this regard, Major General Salim added: “This plan will be implemented one week before Arbaeen and it depends on the conditions, whether the pilgrims come on foot or by car; The command is now dividing responsibilities from the north and east of Baghdad, which are witnessing a large number of pilgrims on their way to Karbala.”

The Baghdad Operations Commander also clarified: Road safety will be provided for incoming pilgrims, whether on foot or by car; The security plan is strong, consisting of several axes, and includes efforts to reduce road closures or partially cut them off for pilgrims.

Announcing that there is a plan to support the security plan of the Baghdad Operations Command, Major General Salim stressed: The Ministries of Defense and Interior are strengthening the command forces in order to provide protection with the support of air force planes and army helicopters, in addition to activating information to control the areas of responsibility.

The Baghdad operations commander also announced coordination with the neighboring provinces of Diyala in the east and Salah al-Din in the north of the Iraqi capital towards the border with Babylon in the south and finally Karbala.

Major General Salim continued: A few days ago, a conference was held for the owners of registered caravans that have a permanent place in the pilgrims’ route; They were instructed to adhere to the Health Committee’s measures regarding the Corona epidemic, in addition to reviewing the security of the convoys and determining their locations for safety.

The commander of the Baghdad operation concluded: “There are many humanitarian organizations that distribute masks and disinfectants in cooperation with military units; We stressed the need to adhere to preventive measures related to this epidemic.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English