Why the believers need to act before it is too late?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: At the moment you live in a world that you are able to earn God’s Satisfaction. With the granted respite and the peace of mind which you have; now the record of deeds is open and the pens of the angels are moving, the bodies are healthy and the tongues expressive, repentance (Tawbah) is accepted and good deeds are welcomed [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 94.