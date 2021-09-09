Date :Thursday, September 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:13 |ID: 229899 | Print

First film association opens in Saudi Arabia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Cinema Association became the first licensed cinema association in the country three years after it was licensed to establish cinemas.

In the middle of last week, the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of Saudi Arabia, Ahmad bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, issued a decree agreeing to register the country’s cinema population as the first domestic population specializing in Saudi history and related to the film industry and was officially registered by a ministerial decision.

Cinemas reopened in 2018 after a 30-year ban in Saudi Arabia.

Hana al-Amir, a Saudi writer and director, and chairman of the administrative council of the country’s first film association

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
cluster bombs Saudi uses US cluster bombs in Yemen market attacks: HRW
Saudi activist detained for criticizing discrimination against Qatif’s Shia community
Qatari FM: We want talks between Persian Gulf countries & Iran
Norway warned Palestinian activist after potential Saudi threat
West calls on Saudi Arabia to release women activists
Shifting winds: How Assad is becoming Syria’s only viable option - OpEd
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *