Lebanese sources: Mikati goes to Baabda Palace in a few hours to order formation of a cabinet

SHAFAQNA– Senior sources in Lebanon’s “National Liberation” movement have confirmed that all knots have been untied and there is no longer any issue justifying the delay in forming a government.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported today (Thursday) quoting these sources that Prime Minister Najib Mikati is expected to travel to Baabda Palace in the coming hours to make the latest cabinet reshuffle and order the formation of a cabinet.

The sources pointed out that Mikati is determined to form a government and that his actions are not like those of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who wanted to put the task of forming a government in his pocket without any action.

Stressing that the moment of government formation is approaching, the sources added: “The non-formation of the cabinet after all this time means that an issue outside the flow of shares and posts prevents this.”

Prime Minister Najib Mikati was appointed to form a government following parliamentary consultations on July 26, winning 72 votes.

The meetings of Michel Aoun and Mikati, despite the expansion of the positive atmosphere regarding the possibility of issuing a decree to form a government, have not led to this.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English