Iran concerned about terrorism spread in Afghanistan: IranianFM

In the First Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan Issue among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan which was held on Thursday via video link, Amirabdollahian said that he hoped Afghanistan’s neighbors would emphasize in unison the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, fighting against drug trafficking and letting humanitarian aid reach inside Afghanistan.

He also expressed readiness to host the next edition of the meeting in person in Tehran and said that the Islamic Republic of Iran was following up the formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan, calling on the Taliban to fulfil their promises.

Iran’s top diplomat accused the US of being responsible for two decades of chaos in Afghanistan and underlined that Washington should be held accountable to the Afghan people and the world public opinion as to why drug trafficking was multiplied and terrorism grew during their presence in the country.

He also referred to Iran’s hosting of four million Afghan refugees and its plan to administer COVID-19 vaccine to the Afghan people in Iran.

Iran is ready to provide everything necessary for intra-Afghan talks to move forward, Amirabdollahian stressed.

He called on countries neighboring Afghanistan to be in continuous contact and to develop a mechanism to mitigate the concerns over spread of terrorism which would affect all those countries.

Iran’s Foreign Minister also said that the meeting should convey a message to Afghan people that would help realize a secure, stable Afghanistan that is on the path towards development and formation of an inclusive government.