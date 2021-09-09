Mohammad Al-Signace’s health deteriorates as his hunger strike continues

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Detainee Mohammad (Abd Ali) Al-Singace said that his health situation is deteriorating due to his hunger strike.

Al-Signace has announced starting a hunger strike on the onset of the month.

Al-Singace demands a fair and transparent investigation into the torture and ill-treatment he is being subjected to, and taking into account international guarantees of fair trials.

Human rights activist Ibtisam Al-Saegh posted on her Twitter account an audio recording of Al-Singace confirming that he is continuing his hunger strike despite his health deterioration.

Al-Singace stressed that his blood sugar level decreased to 3.8, with a sharp drop in blood pressure, adding that he feels fatigue and weak.

Al-Saegh noted that Al-Singace complained that the relevant authorities had ignored his letters demanding justice.

Al-Singace had written to the President of the Supreme Judicial Council and the execution judge, but no one has responded yet.