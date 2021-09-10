Is Safar a bad omen month? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about the Month of Safar.

Question: Is Safar a bad omen month?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Basically, times are not bad-omen or good-omen unless for the sake of events which have occurred in them, so for this reason that three infallibles (AS) have passed away in the Month of Safar and the problems which happened for the captives of Karbala, as well as the end of the Month of Haram, and the fighting which would have been started among Arab tribes; it is possible that (for these reasons, Safar) has been called a bad-omen month. Anyway, all these effects can be resolved by (paying) Sadaqah and (reciting) Dua.

Question: Is there any problem for carrying out some tasks such as buying a house or travelling in the Month of Safar?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem; but it is better to pay some Sadaqah before carrying out these tasks.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA