What did Imam Ali (AS) do about illegal wealth when he became the Islamic Caliph?

SHAFAQNA – In his second day in office as the Islamic Caliph, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said to people: O’ People, I am one of you; I am equal to you in rights and duty. My work methods are the same as your prophet’s (PBUH) tradition, and I follow his commands. Beware that lands which Othman has given to his relatives and other properties that unjustly have been given to this and that person, all will be returned to the public treasury. Indeed, nothing invalidates the truth (Haqq), swear to God, if I find anything of those properties which have been spent on women’s dowry (Mahr), or purchase price for slaves, I will return them (to the public treasury). Verily, there is an opening in justice, and the one who finds justice hard, oppression will be harder for such a person [1].

[1] Sharh Nahjul Balaghah, Ibn Abil Hadeed, Vol. 1, Page 269.