First passenger flight from Kabul airport to Qatar with 113 passengers

SHAFAQNA- The first passenger flight from Kabul to Qatar took place after the withdrawal of US and Western troops from Kabul, transporting citizens of Western countries.

Afghan news sources reported that a Boeing 777 plane of Qatar Airways with 113 passengers from western countries left Kabul airport for Qatar on Thursday.

Earlier, some news sources reported that about 200 passengers had been transferred from Kabul to Qatar, but now write that 113 people were transferred.

The Taliban had previously announced that any transfer of domestic and foreign passengers had been suspended until further notice, leaving the country conditional on the activation of the Foreign Ministry.

The Taliban have previously said that domestic flights from Kabul, Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif airports have resumed and that it will take time for foreign flights to return to normal due to widespread destruction by the Americans, and they are working with Qatar and Turkey to address airport challenges in Kabul.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English