Bahrain announces start of direct flights to Tel Aviv later this month

SHAFAQNA- The Royal Bahrain Airlines (Tirana Al-Khalij) announced on Thursday that the direct flight to Tel Aviv will resume on September 30.

Bahrain’s official news agency reported that direct flights from Manama to Tel Aviv would include two flights a week.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and the resumption of the Bahrain-Tel Aviv flight follows the announcement of the start of relations between Bahrain and Israel and the signing of political and trade agreements and civil flight agreements, which were recently signed between the two sides, the news agency added.

