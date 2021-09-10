Human rights violations by allied forces in Yemen

SHAFAQNA – “All parties that participate in the US-Saudi aggression against Yemen have committed serious violations of international human rights, humanitarian law, say UN experts,” the “Anadoul” website from Geneva reported. This came in the third report of the Committee of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which was formed in 2017 to monitor human rights violations in Yemen. The 55-page report was prepared for submission to the 45th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on 29 September, and includes events in Yemen during the period July 2019-June 2020.

The report revealed war crimes committed by individuals (officers – soldiers) from Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, which form the main structure of US-Saudi aggression on Yemen. The report stated that 112,000 people have been killed in the war on Yemen to date, 12,000 of whom are civilians. The report added that the efforts of the Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, did not achieve much progress in the political solution, and that the Stockholm Agreement on Yemen was no longer appropriate. It stated that the UAE still had a military presence in Yemen, and that its air strikes were still continuing. Although Sudan withdrew a few thousand of its soldiers from the coalition in Yemen, the UAE is present and has provided support for 90,000 Yemeni mercenaries.

The report also indicated that the UAE Forces, the Presidential Guard Command and the Special Forces joined 15 task forces with more than 15,000 soldiers in various Yemeni cities and governorates. The UAE Air Force has carried out more than 130,000 sorties and more than 500,000 flying hours, while the UAE Navy has participated in 3 naval task forces across more than 50 warships and more than 3,000 personnel. In addition the Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council are responsible for serious human rights violations, including crimes of deprivation of the right to life, arbitrary detention, sexual violence and torture.

After six years of imposed war by Saudi led allies, Yemen is witnessing an aggression that has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, where 80% of the population is in need of aid, and the conflict has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

Source: Almasirah