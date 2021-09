https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/1-8.jpg 768 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian 2021-09-10 16:15:43 2021-09-10 16:15:43 Photos: Raising flag of Imam Hussain (A.S) to the top of Pedra Bonita in Rio de Janeiro