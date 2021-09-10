End of political stalemate in Lebanon with formation of a new government headed by Mikati

SHAFAQNA- More than a year after the Lebanese government resigned, a new government was finally formed, with a decree signed by the president and the caretaker prime minister in the presence of the speaker of parliament.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who is in charge of forming the new cabinet, left for the Baabda Presidential Palace on the outskirts of Beirut this afternoon (Friday) to meet with President Michel Aoun, and a few minutes later Nabih Berri, Speaker of the House of Representatives (Parliament), was also added.

During a meeting between the three sides at Baabda Palace, Aoun and Mikati, in the presence of Berri, signed a decree forming the new cabinet of the Lebanese government which will finally break the political stalemate more than a year after the resignation of the government led by Hassan Diab and its activity as a government of progress.

Following that, the Secretary General of the Lebanese Cabinet, Mahmoud Makiya, announced that the Lebanese President had issued three decrees accepting the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government, introducing Najib Mikati as the new Prime Minister and forming a new cabinet headed by him.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English