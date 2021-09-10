Egyptian PM: Diplomatic relations with Turkey are likely to resume this year

SHAFAQNA- Diplomatic relations are likely to resume this year if ambiguous issues are resolved following recent meetings between Egypt and Turkey, Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa al-Madbouli said.

“Egypt’s main issue is Turkey’s presence in Libya,” Medbouli told Bloomberg News.

He noted that it was not right for any other country in Libya to intervene or try to influence decisions. We want to let the Libyans decide on their future.

“Many actions have taken place in recent months, but there are still some ambiguities,” the Egyptian prime minister said of recent meetings between the two countries.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English