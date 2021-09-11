Date :Saturday, September 11th, 2021 | Time : 07:59 |ID: 230033 | Print

Iraqi Ministry of Health explains vaccination of Arbaeen pilgrims and reopening of borders

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health explained important matters for pilgrims who walk to the holy city of Karbala to attend the Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

Dr Riyadh Abdul Amir Al-Halfi, Director General of the public health department at the Iraqi Ministry of Health, said in a statement: “Citizens and local pilgrims can receive the second dose wherever they are, with a corona vaccine card showing that they have received the first dose. And their names is registered in the system of the Ministry of Health after receiving the second dose.”

He added: “Pilgrims who walk to Karbala cannot be vaccinated because of the symptoms of the vaccine and it may put them at risk because they may pass through areas that do not have health centers and teams.” Al-Halfi noted that the Ministry of Health plans to open vaccination centers for pilgrims who plan to stay in the city of Karbala for more than a day.

“The third epidemiological wave of Corona disease is subsiding and we are still at risk, especially since we have not yet had a good percentage of vaccinations in Iraq,” he said. “It is not possible to open the borders to more foreign pilgrims because it is beyond our health potential, and new strains of the virus may enter the country through them,” the Iraqi official said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

