Must the human being think about passing away from this world? (Part one)

SHAFAQNA – To ask forgiveness for the righteous and the ancestors is the sign of intensity of soul’s sensitivity. The true forgiveness is like when the human being has a clean mirror and wipes it off with a soft delicate cloth continuously; light dust sits on it and is wiped off instantly. If a mirror is clean and shiny, it shows things which eyes can never see them or pay attention to them. But when dust covers a wall and if you wipe it off with a cloth, you can see the dust on the cloth; but when you look at the wall, you do not feel/see any dust on it.

And if it is a black wall even if you pour black ink on it, the wall does not show anything. But if a light dust settles on a mirror, the mirror shows that. For a person like the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), any kind of attention to anything apart from God (is like the dust on the mirror). Although at the same time that he is paying attention to a person or preaching or talking to his wife or eating food, never even for a bit is neglectful of God.

But still there is a difference when him (the Prophet (PBUH)) being alone with God always and when he is with others and God. For him, all of these are like that dust on the mirror; the more he asks for forgiveness the more the sensitivity of that mirror is shown. The holy Prophet (PBUH) said: My Nafs (soul) informed me and testifies that soon I must go. By revealing Surah An-Nasr to me, Allah (SWT) declared that you must go [1]. This is a call for getting even more ready. Do not say ‘the Prophet (PBUH) is ready’. Every person has a status and position and a person’s duty depends on that person’s position and place.

[1] Tafseer Forat, Page 614.