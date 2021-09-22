Shia answers: What effects did the event of Ashura have on the fate of the Shia School?

SHAFAQNA- The movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the event of Ashura was not a sectarian move and for the purposes of a particular religion; Rather, his slogan was to reform the Muslim Ummah. But the Shia School, due to its special theological and doctrinal foundations, has a special view on the event of Ashura and the Hussaini movement. The various social and doctrinal aspects of the Shia school owe much to Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising, and without a proper understanding of the place of Ashura in this school, many of its beliefs cannot be well understood and explained. The event of Ashura caused the recognition of Shia Islam and its independence from other groups in the Islamic society.

First of all, it should be noted that the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the event of Ashura was not a sectarian move and for the purposes of a particular religion. In other words, the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) was not accompanied by any slogan that wanted to limit it to a specific group or sect; Rather, his slogan was to reform the Muslim Ummah. In terms of time, it was not limited to a specific period and to achieve short-term goals. Therefore, its dimensions and effects should be studied in the whole of Islamic society and in all periods.

However; Considering that in the Shia School, Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) is the Imam appointed by God and the Shias believe that the original Islam should be sought only in the teachings offered by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahlul-Bayt (A.S), naturally, Shia Islam pays more attention to the Hussaini movement and the event of Ashura than any other issues. Even today, we clearly see that the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his manners are of interest to all Muslims; But the Shia Muslims look at it with a special approach and principles, and more than other Islamic sects, they try to spread the message of Ashura and keep its memory alive.



To study the impact of the event of Ashura on the fate of the Shia school, it is necessary to first review the general effects of this movement and then talk about its impact on Shiism. In general, the political and social effects of Ashura can be explained in several ways:

First, following the event of Ashura, the people became acquainted with the violent and depraved nature of the Umayyads, and anger and hatred for the Umayyads and other murderers of Karbala took root in their hearts.

Secondly, the crimes in Karbala disgraced the Umayyads and cut off their religious influence, and since then the claim of “Being the successor of the Messenger of God” by the Umayyads has never been taken seriously.

Thirdly, following the Ashura uprising, the tradition of martyrdom, which was one of the most important factors in victory in the wars of the Prophet’s time, was revived and the culture of martyrdom became so prevalent that almost all subsequent justice uprisings, both by Shias and non-Shias, were influenced by the immortal event of Ashura.

Fourth, the Islamic community, which during the twenty years of Muawiyah’s rule had ceased to criticize and protest and had no voice of protest except in a few cases, woke up with the shock it felt from the event of Ashura, and several uprisings and riots broke out; Such as the uprising of the people of Sistan, the uprising of Tawabin, the uprising of Mukhtar, the uprising of the people of Medina (the event of Al-Harra) and the uprising of Zayd ibn Ali. Accordingly, and in the long run, the overthrow of the Umayyads and the extinction of this lineage can also be considered as the political consequences of the event of Ashura.

Now, considering what explained in the introduction, it can be said that the Shia school, due to its special theological and doctrinal foundations, has a special view on the event of Ashura and the Hussaini movement and all four cases that were raised as effects of this event in the Islamic world can be followed with more intensity and emphasis in the Shia School. In addition, the event of Ashura angered the Shias more than any other group against the Umayyads; Because this event showed how far the enmity with the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) will go. Hence, the concept of “Tabarri (the obligation of disassociation with those who are the enemies of the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S))” came into being after this event.

In the Shia School, the assassins of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions are the supreme example of the “enemy of the Ahlul-Bayt (AS)” who should be hated. The important point is that the Shia Muslims use Taqiyya or precaution in hating other people; But in declaring hatred and Tabbari of the killers of Imam Hussain (A.S), they have no Taqiyya or precautions. It seems that the event of Ashura has facilitated the demarcation between friend and foe in the Shia school.

In addition to this point, it is necessary to emphasize the role of the event of Karbala in the identification and independence of the Shias. During the event of Karbala, the separation of the Shias (as a group that followed only the tradition of the Amir Al-Mu’minin (AS) and his successors) from other groups that affirmed the tradition of the Sheikhs was confirmed. The event of Ashura also played a significant role in the evolution of the concept of “Imam” in Shia discourse. It means that in this discourse, Imam Ali (A.S) is considered as an early sample (prototype) of “Imam” and the concept of Imamate is recognized according to his characteristics.

For example, the fact that he was not in a position of apparent power except for the last four years of his Imamate and did not revolt with the sword, facilitates the acceptance of the statement that “presence at the head of political power or revolt with the sword is not a condition of the Imam.” The event of Ashura also developed the mentality of Shia Muslims about the concept of “Imam” and the fate of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) as another example for the Imam, established the statement in the Shia discourse that the Imam is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of God, and this belief paved the way for the next uprisings.

Almost all historians have considered the Alawite revolt as a consequence of the Ashura uprising and many of the leaders of these uprisings, who were from Sadat Hassani, including Zayd himself, considered their work was to follow that martyred Imam.

Due to this, the Shia school became a passionate, active and anti-oppression school which, although in some periods it has practiced Taqiyya (precaution) and tolerance, but is always ready for self-sacrifice to fight oppression.

Another point is that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Karbala saddened the Shias. The constant and annual reminder of this tragedy, which was accompanied by the encouragement of the later Imams, has always kept this grief fresh. Hence, “Mahdaviat” and “Entezar (Waiting)” in the Shia school do not simply mean hoping for a happy and prosperous days in the Apocalypse; Rather, it is to hope for justice and to quell great sorrow. This passionate feeling has turned the concept of “Entezar (Waiting)” into an essential element in the Shia school, and basically without understanding the event of Ashura and its place in the Shia semantic system, the concept of waiting in this school can not be properly explained.

Therefore, in short, the effect of the Ashura event on the fate of the Shia school can be said in one sentence: The various social and doctrinal dimensions of the Shia School owe much to the Ashura uprising, and without a proper understanding of the place of Ashura in this school, many of its beliefs cannot be well known and explained. The event of Ashura caused the recognition of Shia Islam and its independence from other groups in the Islamic society.