Course on jurisprudence, religious beliefs held in Iraq’s Kadhimiya

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Kadhim and Imam Javad (AS) holy shrines in Kadhimiya, Iraq, organized the tenth edition of a course on Islamic jurisprudence, religious beliefs and ethics.

According to aljawadain.org, the educational program was held for Iraqi students to help them make the best use of their summer holidays.

The Holy Quran Center affiliated to the Cultural Affairs Section of the Astan held the course for elementary and high school girls and boys.

Strengthening the Islamic beliefs of the students and dissemination of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) culture and thought among the younger generation and getting them acquainted with religious injunctions were among the objectives of the course.

