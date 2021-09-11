Astan of Imam Hussein (A.S) unveils Al-Muqarram’s manuscripts

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) unveiled 10 rare manuscripts by Sayyid ‘Abdul Razzaq Al-Muqarram, Shia scholar of the 14th century.

According to imamhussain.org, the Astan’s Center for the Revival of Cultural and Religious Heritage has recently collected 10 rare and important manuscripts of the scholar.

Ehsan Khuzair Abbas, head of the center, said that the works will be published in the form of an 8-volume encyclopedia.

The center had so far collected and printed some other works of the scholar in 37 volumes.

Sayyid ‘Abd al-Razzāq b. Muḥammad al-Mūsawī al-Muqarram (b. 1316/1898-d. 1391/1971), known as al-Muqarram, was a Shiite scholar in 14th/20th century.

He is known for his books concerning the lives of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS). His best-known book is Maqtal al-Muqarram, which has been translated into Persian and was frequently reprinted.

The Family of al-Muqarram was a family of scholars, whose lineage goes back to Imam al-Kazim (AS).

Al-Muqarram mastered the discipline of genealogies. He wrote commentaries on some genealogical books. Moreover, he was familiar with poetry.