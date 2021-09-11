Date :Saturday, September 11th, 2021 | Time : 18:01 |ID: 230084 | Print

Iraq’s al-Kadhimi to visit Iran on Sunday

SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay a visit to Iran tomorrow on September 12.

Heading a high-profile delegation, al-Kadhimi will arrive in Iran on Sunday.
He is to exchange views with the Iranian officials on mutual and international issues during the visit.

