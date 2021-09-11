https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/169053555.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-11 18:01:562021-09-11 18:03:02Iraq’s al-Kadhimi to visit Iran on Sunday
Iraq’s al-Kadhimi to visit Iran on Sunday
SHAFAQNA-IRNA : Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will pay a visit to Iran tomorrow on September 12.
Heading a high-profile delegation, al-Kadhimi will arrive in Iran on Sunday.
He is to exchange views with the Iranian officials on mutual and international issues during the visit.
