Al-Kazemi left for Tehran with aim of strengthening bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office announced his visit to Iran in order to strengthen relations between the two countries, create prospects for cooperation in various fields and focus on the depth of relations.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi issued a statement this morning (Sunday) announcing that in an official visit, in response to the invitation of “Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi”, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, left the city of Baghdad at the head of a large government delegation and headed to Tehran.

According to the statement, Al-Kazemi said in a speech before leaving Baghdad for Tehran: “This trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, opening up prospects for cooperation in various fields and focusing on the depth of relations between the two friendly countries.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed that his country has succeeded in playing a pivotal role in the region by strengthening the strategic partnership based on the principles of supporting stability, cooperation and friendship in order to strengthen the foundations of peace and prosperity.

At the end of its statement, Al-Kazemi’s office announced that he would meet with a number of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic in Tehran, explaining that the visit would examine cases of common interest, strengthen efforts to expand sustainable development in the interests of the Iranian and Iraqi people, as well as reviewing bilateral coordination on positions on regional and international issues and strengthening regional security and stability.

An hour after the announcement, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office announced in a short message on its official channel on the Telegram social network that he had arrived in Tehran at the beginning of his visit to Iran.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English