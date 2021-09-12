What is the ruling on reciting the Quran during menstruation? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about reciting the Quran during menstruation.

Question: Is there any problem with reciting the Quran and Duas during menstruation?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Reciting four Ayahs of the Quran with ‘Wajib Sajdah’ (Sujud, Sijdah) is Haram during menstruation. But there is no problem with reciting other Ayahs of the Quran, although it is Makrooh (to recite the Quran during menstruation), and there is no problem with reciting Duas.

Wajib Sajdahs are: Ayah 15 of Surah As-Sajdah; Ayah 37 of Surah Fussilat; Ayah 62 of Surah An-Najm; Ayah 19 of Surah Al-Alaq.

Source: leader.ir