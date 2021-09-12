https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/830BAAFA-6264-45CC-8AA0-9B9350B2DD0B.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-12 13:13:142021-09-12 13:13:48Photos: Seventh day of demise of Grand Ayatollah Hakim held in Qom
Photos: Seventh day of demise of Grand Ayatollah Hakim held in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The seventh night of the passing away of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim was held in the Najafi Husainiyah in Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
