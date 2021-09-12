Date :Sunday, September 12th, 2021 | Time : 13:13 |ID: 230174 | Print

Photos: Seventh day of demise of Grand Ayatollah Hakim held in Qom

SHAFAQNA- The seventh night of the passing away of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim was held in the Najafi Husainiyah in Qom.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

