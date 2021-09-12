Date :Sunday, September 12th, 2021 | Time : 13:20 |ID: 230243 | Print

Iraqi Interior Minister arrives in Karbala to learn about Arbaeen special security plan

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Al-Ghanmi arrived in Karbala today (Sunday).

Al-Ghanmi’s office said in a statement that he had left for Karbala to learn about the special security plan of Arbaeen Imam Hussain (A.S).

In this regard, the Iraqi Interior Minister met with the Governor of Karbala, Nassif Al-Khattabi.

Al-Ghanmi also held a meeting with the governor of Karbala and security commanders overseeing the implementation of the Arbaeen special security plan after arriving in Karbala.

