Mikati: We must focus on rebuilding relations with all countries, especially Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that a new governmental and political approach should be pursued, aimed at rebuilding relations with all countries, especially Arab countries.

“Now is not the time to make a political assessment of the posts and the parties’ share of the government, but the time to start working to support Lebanon in the face of successive crises, overcoming collapse, rushing to act on major cases related to the electricity crisis and finding a quick solution to it, the fuel file and providing it, and facilitating the process of starting the school year,” Mikati said.

“In order to achieve these achievements, a new governmental and political approach must be adopted, the title of which is the reconstruction of relations with all countries, especially the Arab countries,” he added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English