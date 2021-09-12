https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/E1145B36-C311-4406-91A5-467BE963FD94.jpeg 346 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-12 13:43:342021-09-12 13:43:34Return of UN officials to Afghanistan
Return of UN officials to Afghanistan
SHAFAQNA- Two planes carrying UN officials who left Afghanistan last month after the fall of the Afghan government landed at Kabul airport, Al Jazeera news agency reported Sunday, citing sources.
A source at Kabul airport told Al Jazeera that two UN-owned planes carrying UN teams that left Afghanistan last month landed at Kabul airport.
Following the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on August 15, a UN delegation, along with several international organizations and embassies, withdrew their delegations for security reasons.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
