Return of UN officials to Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- Two planes carrying UN officials who left Afghanistan last month after the fall of the Afghan government landed at Kabul airport, Al Jazeera news agency reported Sunday, citing sources.

A source at Kabul airport told Al Jazeera that two UN-owned planes carrying UN teams that left Afghanistan last month landed at Kabul airport.

Following the arrival of the Taliban in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on August 15, a UN delegation, along with several international organizations and embassies, withdrew their delegations for security reasons.

