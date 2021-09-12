Online Quran teaching courses for seminarians being held in Kazakhstan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Hazrat Sultan Grand Mosque in Kazakhstan started online Quranic courses for seminary students.

The Hazrat Sultan Mosque, the main mosque in the city of Nur-Sultan, (Astana), has organized the online Quran reading and memorization courses for seminary students since the beginning of the new academic year.

According to the Iranian Cultural Center in Kazakhstan, the free courses are held via Zoom. The Hazrat Sultan Mosque is a Friday mosque in Kazakhstan. It is the largest mosque in Central Asia.

After the suggestion from then president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the mosque named ‘Hazrat Sultan’, which means ‘Holy Sultan’.

There are more than 2,700 mosques in Kazakhstan. Islam is the largest religion practiced in Kazakhstan, with estimates of about 72% of the country’s population being Muslim.