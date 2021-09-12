Raisi called for the implementation of Iraq’s commitments on Iran’s financial demands

President Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the capital of Iran.

The relations between the two nations go beyond the geographical and neighborly levels, he said, adding that nothing can damage the unshakable bond between the two nations.

President Raisi called for implementing the agreed projects, describing further mutual cooperation as instrumental for the regional developments.

Iranian President urged speeding up of implementing Basra-Shalamcheh railway project joining Iran to Iraq.

Tehran supports intra-regional dialogue without the intervention of the foreign states, Raisi pointed out.

He also called for the decisive investigation of the political and legal aspects of the assassinations of martyrs General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis by legal and international bodies.

He called on the Iraqi side to pave the way for the Iranian pilgrims to take part in the Arbaeen ceremony.

Iraq had previously announced that the country would receive 30,000 pilgrims from Iran for Arbaeen.