International media representatives visit Afghan refugee camp in Iran

Several reporters from various news outlets from many European, Asian, and American countries, including Turkey, China, France, Russia, Qatar, and the US, had a one-day trip to the southern-most border cross between Iran and Afghanistan.

They visited Afghan refugees camp named al-Ghadir and interviewed families and officials there. They also had a tour inside the camp and visited different sections, taking photographs and films to prepare their reports on the situation in the camp and the refugees’ condition there.

Russia’s Ruptly, Turkey’s TRT World TV, Qatar’s al-Arabi, US’ VICE media, France 24 and China’s CCTV and Phoenix were represented in this tour.