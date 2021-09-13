COVID-19 Vaccination trends: Stark gap between vaccination programs in different countries

SHAFAQNA- Globally, as of 12 September 2021, there have been 225,307,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,641,812 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 September 2021, a total of 41.5% vaccination have been administered.

Vaccination is a simple, safe, and effective way of protecting you against harmful diseases, before you come into contact with them. It uses your body’s natural defenses to build resistance to specific infections and makes your immune system stronger. To bring this pandemic to an end, a large share of the world needs to be immune to the virus. The safest way to achieve this is with a vaccine.

Vaccines train your immune system to create antibodies, just as it does when it’s exposed to a disease. However, because vaccines contain only killed or weakened forms of germs like viruses or bacteria, they do not cause the disease or put you at risk of its complications.

Within less than 12 months after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, several research teams rose to the challenge and developed vaccines that protect from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Now the challenge is to make these vaccines available to people around the world. It will be key that people in all countries — not just in rich countries — receive the required protection.

According the data of Our Worldin Data website, 41.8% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 5.64 billion Doses have been administered globally, and 31.59 million are now administered each day. Only 1.9% of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

At least 199 countries have started vaccinating against COVID-19. In U.S 61.9 %, in Canada 74,3 %, in United Kingdom 70.9 %, in Germany 65.7%, in Spain 79.3%, in brazil 65.7%, in turkey 59.9% and in Iran 25.8 % of people have been vaccinated so far.

According to the NYTimes, more than 5.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, equal to 73 doses for every 100 people. There is already a stark gap between vaccination programs in different countries.

Recently, a report published in CNBC announced that Covid vaccination rates have slumped in some parts of the world, and experts are worried.

In the past 6 weeks, vaccination uptake in the region has slowed down, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others. As of today, only 6% of people in lower and lower-middle-income countries in our region have completed a full vaccination series.

A slowdown in vaccination rates is worrying because it allows the virus to spread. This, in turn, could allow new variants to emerge, which could weaken the efficacy of the existing Covid vaccines.

In this regard, Pathfinder International stands with the World Health Organization (WHO) and countries engaged through COVAX calling for fair and equitable access to safe, effective novel coronavirus vaccines globally. The pandemic won’t cease and the world won’t be safe until low-income countries have the same access to vaccines as middle- and upper-income countries.

Experts say there is no one reason for the slowdown in vaccinations, given that vaccine supply is not currently an issue in the U.S. or Europe.

Sources: WHO, GAVI, pathfinder, ourworldindata, nytimes, reuters