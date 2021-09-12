Pope Francis calls for an end to anti-Semitism

SHAFAQNA- Anti-Semitism was a fuse that must not be allowed to burn, Pope Francis sayed during a brief trip to Hungary .

“I think of the threat of anti-Semitism still lurking in Europe and elsewhere,” the pope said in an ecumenical meeting in Budapest with leaders of other Christian religions and Jews. “This is a fuse that must not be allowed to burn. And the best way to defuse it is to work together, positively, and to promote fraternity,” he said.

More than half a million Hungarian Jews were killed in the Holocaust. Today, there are about 75,000 to 100,000 Jews in Hungary, the largest number in central Europe, according to the World Jewish Congress, with most of them in Budapest, Reuters reported.