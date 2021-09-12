With presence of Christian & Muslim scholars, Marbles Church in Mosul inaugurated after being destroyed by ISIS

SHAFAQNA- The local government of the Iraqi city of Mosul today (Sunday) reopened the Marbles Church in the district of Mohandessin in the north of the city. The church was blown up and destroyed by ISIS terrorist group.

Najm al-Jubouri, the governor of Mosul Ninawa, said that the engineering staff had completely renovated all sections and rooms of the church, as well as its halls.

According to the report, Al-Jubouri added: “This church was inaugurated today (Sunday) with the presence of Christian and Muslim clerics.”

He added: “A number of destroyed churches in the city of Mosul and the Nineveh plain have entered the reconstruction phase.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English