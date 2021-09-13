Community that will cry over Imam Husain (as)

رأيت في بعض تأليفات بعض الثقات من المعاصرين : روي أنه لما أخبر النبي صلى الله عليه وآله ابنته فاطمة بقتل ولدها الحسين وما يجري عليه من المحن بكت فاطمة بكاء شديدا ، وقالت : يا أبت متى يكون ذلك ؟ قال : في زمان خال مني ومنك ومن علي ، فاشتد بكاؤها وقالت : يا أبت فمن يبكي عليه ؟ ومن يلتزم باقامة العزاء له ؟ .

فقال النبي : يا فاطمة إن نساء امتي يبكون على نساء أهل بيتي ، رجالهم يبكون على رجال أهل بيتي ، ويجددون العزاء جيلا ، بعد جيل ، في كل سنة فإذا كان القيامة تسفعين أنت للنساء وأنا أشفع للرجال وكل من بكى منهم على مصاب الحسين أخذنا بيده وأدخلناه الجنة .

يا فاطمة ! كل عين باكية يوم القيامة ، إلا عين بكت على مصاب الحسين فانها ضاحكة مستبشرة بنعيم الجنة

It has been narrated in few books of trustworthy contemporaries that:

“When Prophet Muhammad (saww) informed her daughter Fatima (sa) about the killing of her son Husain (as) and the tribulations that will fall upon him, Fatima (sa) started to cry and cried severely and said, “O Father, when will it happen?”

Prophet Muhammad (saww) replied, “In the time in which I, You and Ali (as) will not be there”.

(Hearing this) She cried more severely and said, “O Father, who will cry over him? And who will be committed to establish Azadari for him?

Prophet Muhammad (saww) said, “O Fatema (sa), verily the women of my nation will cry over the women of my AhleBait (as), the men of my nation will cry over the men of my AhleBait (as). And will continue/renew the Azadari generation after generation every year.”

“And on the day of Qayamat, You intercede for the women and I will intercede for the men. And all those from amongst them who wept over the suffering of Husain (as), will take them by their hand and enter them in heaven.”

“O Fatema (sa), Every eye will cry on the day of Qayamt, except for the eye which cried over the suffering of Husain (as) for they will be happy/laughing in seeing the blessings of paradise.”

[Source: Bihar Al Anwar, Vol.44, Pg.292/293]