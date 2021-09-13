https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/E46A3F87-DC25-4C9B-85FE-BE7F7DB33F0A.jpeg 533 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-09-13 13:07:252021-09-13 15:53:56Al-Kazemi visits holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) [photos]
Al-Kazemi visits holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) [photos]
SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Mashhad in the early hours of Monday morning to visit the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).
Mustafa Al-Kazemi accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, this morning after the official welcoming ceremony by the Governor of Khorasan Razavi, immediately went to the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S). Mostafa Al-Kazemi and his entourage left Iran after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
