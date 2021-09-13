Date :Monday, September 13th, 2021 | Time : 13:07 |ID: 230403 | Print

Al-Kazemi visits holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Mashhad in the early hours of Monday morning to visit the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).

Mustafa Al-Kazemi accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, this morning after the official welcoming ceremony by the Governor of Khorasan Razavi, immediately went to the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S). Mostafa Al-Kazemi and his entourage left Iran after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).

