Al-Kazemi visits holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Mashhad in the early hours of Monday morning to visit the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).

Mustafa Al-Kazemi accompanied by a high-ranking political and economic delegation, this morning after the official welcoming ceremony by the Governor of Khorasan Razavi, immediately went to the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S). Mostafa Al-Kazemi and his entourage left Iran after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English