Roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque blocked

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces blocked all roads leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Director of the Quds Endowment announced that the communication routes leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque were closed by the Israeli regime. Azzam Al-Khatib, Director of the Quds Endowment and Al-Aqsa Mosque, announced that Israeli forces closed the old city of Quds after blocking all roads leading to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Al-Khatib added that the Israeli occupying forces also shot a young Palestinian in front of Bab Al-Majlis, one of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and also closed Bab Al-Asbat of Al-Aqsa Mosque. It is worth mentioning that Al-Aqsa Mosque is the target of daily attacks by Israeli settlers and soldiers. Since the occupation of Jerusalem in 1967, the Israeli army has occupied the keys to Bab Al-Magharbeh, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On the other hand, the resistance forces fired a rocket into the south of the occupied territories on Saturday evening, September 11, in response to the Israeli regime’s violence. On its Twitter page, the Israeli army confirmed that rockets had been fired by resistance forces into the southern part of the occupied territories. The occupying regime’s army claimed that the Iron Dome Air Defense System had intercepted the missile.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English