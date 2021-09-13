Webinar discusses prophecies in Quran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A webinar featuring prophecies in the Quran and their historical function during the prophetic mission was organized by the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

According to Al-Kafeel website, Dar-ol-Rasul Al-A’dham, affiliated to the Thought and Culture Section of the Astan, organized the program on September 10.

Ammar Uboudi Nasar, teacher of Kufa University and Davoud Salman Al-Zubaidi, member of the center, were respectively the speaker and moderator at the webinar held via Zoom.

Stressing that the Astan pays special attention to the history of Islam and Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the speaker said that an objective of the webinar was to highlight the miraculous aspects of the Quran.

In many parts of the Quran, prophecies are made concerning future events. Many of the prophecies are viewed as having metaphoric meanings, while others are taken more literally.

The Holy Quran predicted the defeat of the Persians by the Romans and also several verses in the Quran are believed to describe miracles such as the splitting of the moon, and assistance of angels given to Muslims at the Battle of Badr.