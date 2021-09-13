Date :Monday, September 13th, 2021 | Time : 17:22 |ID: 230465 | Print

Commemoration ceremony of Grand Ayatollah Hakim in Bayn al-Haramayn+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi in Karbala held a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim in Bayn al-Haramayn.

The commemoration ceremony of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim was held yesterday evening, Saturday, September 11, at Bayn al-Haramayn in Karbala.

In this ceremony, a group of officials of Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi and a number of pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) were present and honored the memory of the late Ayatollah Hakim.

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, the religious authority of Shias in Iraqi, passed away on Friday (September 3th) due to cardiac arrest.

Following the demise of this great religious authority, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, sent a message of condolences to the jurists, scholars and students of the seminaries.

This news is originally published by IQNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
muharram tajikstan Muharram and Ashura rituals in Tajikistan
Shia Graph, Ashura, Imam Hussain Why martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) became immortal?
Strategic Project of Imam Hussain (A.S) Autism Institute In Iraq
What is the origin of Ashura?
Fire near Imam Hussain’s (A.S) shrine in Karbala+Photos
Photos: Arbaeen pilgrims’ walk to Karbala
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *