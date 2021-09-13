Commemoration ceremony of Grand Ayatollah Hakim in Bayn al-Haramayn+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi in Karbala held a commemoration ceremony on the occasion of the demise of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim in Bayn al-Haramayn.

The commemoration ceremony of the late Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim was held yesterday evening, Saturday, September 11, at Bayn al-Haramayn in Karbala.

In this ceremony, a group of officials of Astan Quds Hussaini and Abbasi and a number of pilgrims of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abbas (A.S) were present and honored the memory of the late Ayatollah Hakim.

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeed Hakim, the religious authority of Shias in Iraqi, passed away on Friday (September 3th) due to cardiac arrest.

Following the demise of this great religious authority, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, sent a message of condolences to the jurists, scholars and students of the seminaries.

This news is originally published by IQNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English