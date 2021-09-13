No visa needed for air trips of Iranian passengers to Iraq

This is a decision was made after joint meetings between Iranian officials and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Masjedi told reporters in this northeastern Iranian city.

About visa cancellation, the ambassador said that it was is just for air trips; meanwhile, it might be allocated to trips through land borders if the crisis of deadly virus were curbed.

Also about the visit of Iraqi premier and his delegation to Iran, the ambassador noted that it took place to promote economic, political, ,security, and cultural cooperation.

Masjedi went on to say that the joint meetings held in Tehran were after accelerating implementation of mutual agreements.

He also referred to the issue of exports of Iran’s gas and electricity to Iraq and the payment that should have been made via the Iraqi side as important questions which the two countries discussed in Tehran.

Iraqi prime minister arrived in Tehran on Sunday; then he flew to Mashhad to make a pilgrimage on Monday and left for his country a few hours later.